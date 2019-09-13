A Man Broke 98 Pencils in One Minute for a Guinness Record (VIDEO)

September 13, 2019, Friday
Bulgaria: A Man Broke 98 Pencils in One Minute for a Guinness Record (VIDEO)

An Idaho man who  with a penchant for breaking Guinness World Records records another record, breaking 98 pencils in one minute, BTA reported.

David Rush, who has set over 100 Guinness records, attended a school conference in Idaho and tried to improve the record for breaking pencils in front of attendees.

He spoke about the importance of STEM training in science, technology, engineering and mathematics and broke 98 pencils in one minute, improving the previous record - 90 broken pencils.

Rush explained that he was preparing for the record by using bamboo chopsticks, so he didn't have to buy hundreds of pencils to break them.

Tags: pencils, Guinness World record, David Rush
