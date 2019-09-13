Seven People Killed in Terrorist Attack in Turkey

Seven civilians were killed and 13 were injured in a terrorist attack in southeastern Turkey.

The target of the attack was a civilian vehicle and was the case of Ankara's declared Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) terrorist organization, according to Diyarbakir authorities.

The group used a homemade device to blow up a car carrying loggers, according to a statement from local authorities.

All the injured received timely medical care and were taken to hospital.

The PKK group has been declared a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union, and according to Turkish authorities, is responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of people.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has assured that authorities will mobilize all means of apprehending the perpetrators of the "attack and brutal terror" in a telephone conversation with the local governor, the presidency said.