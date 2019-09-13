Bulgarian Women Had over 5,300 Abortions in just Three Months

Bulgarian women have made 5,338 abortions in the country in just three months - from March to June this year. This is according to data from the National Center for Public Health and Analysis, cited by BGNES.

As in the previous quarter, the abortion record-holder is the Bulgarian capital, with 907 abortions or more than 10 pregnancy breaks per day for nearly 90 calendar days in the city.

These figures put Bulgaria at the forefront of the number of abortions performed in the European Union.

Immediately after the capital in the negative statistics is Plovdiv with 541 abortions, and Burgas ranks third with 386 abortions.

Pazardzhik makes an impression in the statistics because of the age groups. 9 teenage girls under the age of 15 and another 25 girls between the ages of 15 and 19 aborted there. In the capital, the young girls who decided to make an abortion are 29.

Stara Zagora and the district are also leaders in the number of voluntary manipulations among girls up to 19 years old, with the number of aborted pregnancies interrupted for the second quarter of the year being 25.

Teenagers’ abortions under the age of 15 are 33 for the whole country and 485 in the under-19 group.

least abortions are performed in Vidin (41), Gabrovo (67), Kardzhali (71), Lovech (57), Montana (37), Pernik (53), Razgrad (57), Smolyan (35), and Shumen ( 95). Spontaneous abortions have been suffered by over 1500 Bulgarian women, mostly over the age of 30. Most often, this type of pregnancy interruption occurred in the capital and in Plovdiv.

In the second quarter of the year, the number of abortions decreased by nearly 500 compared to the first quarter, when over 5,800 Bulgarians ended their pregnancy. By the end of the year, the number of unborn children is expected to exceed 25,000.

For comparison, in 1948 nearly 176,000 people were born in the country and no abortions were performed. Under the law of 1896 abortions were forbidden and any doctor who performed such manipulation was left without rights. In 1956, the termination of pregnancies became lawful and without sanctions. In the years to come, abortions skyrocket, with statistics peaking in the 1970s. In 1972, for example, nearly 131,000 babies were born in Bulgaria and abortions over 154,000 that year.

Since 2013, about 60,000 Bulgarian babies have been born each year, with abortions exceeding 25,000 a year, statistics show.