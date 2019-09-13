Nearly 900 Asteroids Are Potentially Dangerous to the Earth Over the Next 100 Years

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 13, 2019, Friday // 10:15| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Nearly 900 Asteroids Are Potentially Dangerous to the Earth Over the Next 100 Years www.pixabay.com

878 asteroids are likely to collide with the Earth in the next 100 years, according to the European Space Agency, quoted by Daily Mail.

This risk should be kept to a minimum because even a small asteroid impact could result in devastating damage, according to scientists at the agency.

European Space Agency teams are already developing technology to deflect space rock fragments. Safe asteroid shield tactics and strategies will be discussed at several meetings in Europe over the coming days.

The news of the space “invaders’” danger comes amid a NASA warning, which was made late last month about an asteroid larger than the Empire State Building which is expected to approach the Earth.

The space rock, called 2000 QW7, will be closest to our planet on Saturday, September 14, traveling with 22 530 km / h. Although the estimated distance from the Earth is 4,828,032 km, it is considered a close crossing, NASA reported.

The space rock formation has an average diameter of 951 to 2 133 m, which means that if it was a building on Earth, it would be the second highest in the world.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: asteroids, dangerous, Earth, European Space Agency
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria