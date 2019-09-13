Boris Johnson Denied Lying to the Queen about the Reasons for the Parliament’s Suspension

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied he lied to Queen Elizabeth about the reasons for seeking a five-week suspension of parliament, BTA reported.

On Monday, the parliament was temporarily dissolved until October 14, a move that opponents say is aimed at thwarting their attempts to thoroughly analyze Johnson's plans to leave the European Union and allow him to impose Brexit without a deal on October 31.

On Wednesday the Scotland's Supreme Court of Appeal ruled that suspending the parliament's work is not legal and aims to put lawmakers in a stalemate.

This prompted Johnson's opponents to accuse him of lying to the Queen about the reasons for the legislature's suspension.

On Thursday, the prime minister said those allegations were not true at all. He rejected calls for the MEP to reconvene the parliament and stressed that stopping its work was not intended to facilitate his Brexit plan.

Johnson said he still hopes to reach an agreement with Brussels but intends to withdraw the UK from the EU on October 31, whether with or without a deal. The prime minister also said that the legal case would be resolved next week in the United Kingdom Supreme Court, where the lower court's decision was appealed.

The prime minister told the BBC that he has suspended parliament's work so he can present his agenda for improving health services and other "people priorities" at the new session. "

Keir Starmer, spokesman for the opposition Labor Party for Brexit, said that no sane person believes Johnson's explanations.