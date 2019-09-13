Record Storms in Spain - Deaths Have Been Reported

Two people have died in floods caused by heavy rainfall in southeastern Spain, BTA reported.

"The death of two people has been confirmed," the emergency services of the Castile-La Mancha Autonomous Region said on Twitter. The car of the two victims was taken by the stranded waters of the village of Caudete. The dead man was 61 years old and his sister 51 years old.

According to the Spanish Meteorological Service, these are some of the most torrential rains in Spain's history.

The storm will pass over the Mediterranean coastal regions of Valencia, Alicante and Murcia in the next few days.

Valencia authorities have canceled classes for more than 255,000 students in 84 municipalities. Murcia also closed schools and a local university.