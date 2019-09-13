Turkey Appoints New Ambassador to Sofia

For the first time, the post will be occupied by a woman.



Turkey sends new ambassador to Sofia. For the first time in the history of Turkish diplomacy, a female diplomat will occupy the post of ambassador to Bulgaria, BTA reports.

Aylin Sekizok will replace former ambassador Hassan Ulusoy in Sofia, who will leave as Turkey's ambassador to Belgium. The decree on the new appointments of Turkish ambassadors was announced by Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and the list of names was published by the Anadolu Agency.

According to biographical data published in the Hurriyet newspaper, she entered the Turkish Foreign Ministry at the age of 19, at which time he was the youngest woman in the Turkish diplomacy system. She has completed international relations and has held the position of Deputy Director in the Security and Intelligence Division.

An interesting detail is that Aylin Sekizok's husband, Hassan Sekizyok, is also a diplomat and has been appointed ambassador of Turkey to Northern Macedonia. A total of 26 are new appointments of Turkish ambassadors to different countries - Estonia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka, Laos, Vietnam and others.