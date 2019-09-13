"Night 2019" in Plovdiv Offers Many Cultural Events

The longest night is back in Plovdiv - today, and in the next  three evenings, the city will open its numerous museums and galleries for the general public.


For the fourteenth time, the event brings together local, national and international projects. The program includes 110 proposals to the public from all fields of art - theater, cinema, visual arts.

The Night also includes many community centers, libraries, religious temples, and community centers. Artists will go out to city squares, open theaters, and music clubs have prepared many surprises.

There will be  also events for the youngest.

