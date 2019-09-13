Sunny Today, with Occasional Cloudy Skies

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 13, 2019, Friday // 07:48| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Sunny Today, with Occasional Cloudy Skies pixabay.com

It will be sunny today, with occasional cloudy skies, mostly in eastern Bulgaria. There will be light, in the southeast part of the country moderate, northeast wind, which will increase in the afternoon.

The maximum temperatures will range between 26C and 31C. 

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by Focus News Agency.

 

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, NIMH, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria