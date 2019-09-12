59 Political Parties And 7 Coalitions Will Participate in the October Local Elections
66 formations, of which 59 parties and 7 coalitions, will participate in the upcoming October local elections. This was announced during a briefing by the spokesman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Alexander Andreev.
Andreev said that by the deadline for registration, which was yesterday, 64 parties and 8 coalitions had submitted documents, but several of them were with denied registration.
"5 parties and 1 coalition were denied to register because of documentary gaps and insufficient numerical support," he explained.
