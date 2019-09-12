Illegal Organ Donor Scheme Busted in Bulgaria

The Prosecutor General's Office and the Antimafiots with another strike against organ traffickers.  According to NOVA, four people were detained on the Bulgarian-Turkish border on Tuesday night. Two of them are organizers of a kidney donor recruitment scheme that provided seriously ill Bulgarians with organs.

The transplants were made in Turkey, where false documents that the donor and recipient were relatives were presented.

In order to get a kidney, the needy paid 60,000 euros each.

