Illegal Organ Donor Scheme Busted in Bulgaria
Crime | September 12, 2019, Thursday // 16:14| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Prosecutor General's Office and the Antimafiots with another strike against organ traffickers. According to NOVA, four people were detained on the Bulgarian-Turkish border on Tuesday night. Two of them are organizers of a kidney donor recruitment scheme that provided seriously ill Bulgarians with organs.
The transplants were made in Turkey, where false documents that the donor and recipient were relatives were presented.
In order to get a kidney, the needy paid 60,000 euros each.
- » The Bulgarian Who Went Missing in Maidstone Was Found Dead
- » Google and YouTube Fined for Collecting Data from Children Under 13
- » 14 Death Sentences Have Been Executed in the US since the Beginning of the Year
- » The British Police Seized Heroin Worth $145 Million
- » Dead Man Found on the Street in Sofia District
- » At Least Five were Killed and Dozens were Injured in a Shooting in Texas