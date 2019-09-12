Scientists Have Discovered a Distant Planet with Water Vapors in its Atmosphere

A unique discovery brings us closer to the space age.  Scientists have detected water vapor in the atmosphere of a distant planet.  The discovery marks a new stage in the search for signs of life beyond the solar system.

Observations with the Hubble Space Telescope have allowed astronomers to discover that a planet named K2-18B has an atmosphere that contains water.  The temperature there is similar to that of the earth, which makes the planet potentially habitable.  The bad news is that it is located 110 light-years away from the solar system.

