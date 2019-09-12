PM Borissov: Bulgaria Has Not Given up on Schengen
,,Bulgaria has not given up trying to be a Schengen member, but is pushing for more European support.'' This was stated by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov in connection with his speech a few days ago in Berlin. He explained that Bulgaria complies with all technical and legal requirements and that it perfectly protects Europe's external borders.
In Bozhurishte, the PM opened an industrial center.
According to Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, Bulgaria is perfectly protecting the EU's external border with Turkey and migration pressure is zero. However, there is a problem with the Greek border, where pressures of about 150 people per day are reported.
Borissov also explained that he has used irony in an interview with his colleagues in the Bundestag about Bulgaria's accession to Schengen.
At the opening of the new industrial center today, Prime Minister and Economy Minister Emil Karanikolov said construction of the Ring Road of Bozhurishte is underway and the project is worth BGN 50 million.
