In July 2019, 3 391 accommodation establishments - hotels, motels, camping sites, mountain chalets and other establishments for short-term accommodation with more than 10 bed-places were functioned in the country. The total number of the rooms in them was 141.8 thousand and the bed-places were 324.4 thousand.

In comparison with July 2018, the total number of accommodation establishments (functioned during the period) increased by 5.8%, and the bed-places in them - by 3.7%. The total number of the nights spent in all accommodation establishments registered in July 2019 was 5 952.1 thousand, or by 0.1% more in comparison with the same month of the previous year, as the greatest increase (by 2.0%) was observed in 3 stars accommodation establishments. In July 2019, 62.2% of all nights spent by foreign citizens and 25.6% of all nights spent by Bulgarians were realized in 4 and 5 stars hotels. In 3 stars accommodation establishments were spent 27.4% of all nights by foreigners and 28.5% of all nights by Bulgarian residents, while in the rest of accommodation establishments (with 1 and 2 stars) they were 10.4% and 45.9% respectively.

In July 2019, the number of arrivals in all accommodation establishments increased by 5.2% compared to the same month of 2018 and reached 1 297.8 thousand, as an increase was registered by 10.3% for Bulgarians and by 2.4% for foreigners. Bulgarians spent the nights in accommodation establishments in July 2019 were 485.1 thousand and spent 3.3 nights on the average. The arrivals of foreigners were 812.7 thousand, and had on average 5.4 nights, as 64.0% of them spent nights in hotels with 4 and 5 stars.

In July 2019, the total occupancy of the bed-places in accommodation establishments was 60.0%, as decreased by 1.8 percentage points compared to July 2018. The highest was occupancy of the bed-places in 4 and 5 stars accommodation establishments - 71.8%, followed by 3 stars accommodation establishments - 61.6%, and with 1 and 2 stars - 40.7%.

The total revenues from nights spent in July 2019 reached 345.8 million BGN or by 2.9% more compared to July 2018. An increase in revenues from Bulgarians by 19.9% was registered, while those from foreigners decreased by 0.4%.