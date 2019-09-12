More than 20 Native Dairies Will Export to China, 14 already Do

Business | September 12, 2019, Thursday // 11:34| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: More than 20 Native Dairies Will Export to China, 14 already Do iNews.bg

14 Bulgarian companies export dairy products to China, the Ministry of Agriculture reported. The first four of these were approved by the General Customs Administration of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in July 2019.

At the beginning of September, another 10 Bulgarian companies received export approval.

The Ministry of Agriculture and the Food Agency are making every effort to approve as soon as possible the General Customs Administration of the PRC and 7 other Bulgarian enterprises.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: dairy, China, Bulgaria, export
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria