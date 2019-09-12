More than 20 Native Dairies Will Export to China, 14 already Do
14 Bulgarian companies export dairy products to China, the Ministry of Agriculture reported. The first four of these were approved by the General Customs Administration of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in July 2019.
At the beginning of September, another 10 Bulgarian companies received export approval.
The Ministry of Agriculture and the Food Agency are making every effort to approve as soon as possible the General Customs Administration of the PRC and 7 other Bulgarian enterprises.
