Innowave Summit 2019 Gathers Apple, Facebook, Google, Amazon, eBay and more in Varna

The 2019 Innowave Summit will take place in Varna on October 18 and 19 at the Palace of Culture and Sports. The large-scale conference will bring together global brands such as Apple, Facebook, Google, Amazon, eBay, Trip Advisor, Booking, CNN, Alibaba.com in Bulgaria’s maritime capital, as well as venture capital funds from 3 continents, with an investment portfolio of over $ 100 million .

Advisor to Donald Trump, Jr., customer service, is among the top speakers to attend the conference. The official guest of the 2019 Innowave Summit will also be European Commissioner for Innovation and Youth Mariya Gabriel.

Among the most attractive speakers at the conference are names such as Joanna Riley, part of the FBI's international training camp, current CEO of Censia, an intelligence system that uses artificial intelligence to provide up-front information for the most sought after professionals in the job market .

Also impressive is the name of Dr. Kevin Freiberg - part of the Top 30 of "Greatest Minds in Leadership." Among the speakers at the conference are Gina London, a CNN presenter, Louise McDonnell - one of the most successful Facebook marketing bloggers in the world, Jonathan Bixby - a Canadian investor and multimillionaire, and many others.

The 2019 Innowave Summit team promises many surprises throughout the forum.