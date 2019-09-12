Scientists Accidentally Reversed the Aging Process

By accident, scientists in the United States have not only slowed down, but directly reversed the aging process. The results are yet to be re-tested by testing larger groups of volunteers, but researchers are optimistic, according to a publication in Aging Cell.

Scientists at the American research organization Intervene Immune have found a way to reverse aging with anti-diabetic drugs and the growth hormone somatotropin, the publication explains.

The researchers did not plan to create a cure for rejuvenation, they just wanted to understand how safe it is to use growth hormone to restore the tissues of the thymus gland, which occurs in the formation, differentiation and "training" of major immunity fighters, T -cells recognize the normal functional cells of the body and destroy unnecessary and pathologically altered ones. The thymus develops and begins to function actively before birth.

It reaches maximum dimensions through puberty. Then it begins to atrophy and by the age of 40, 90% of its functional tissue is replaced by fat. This process is also partly responsible for lowering the immunity of the elderly.

Earlier studies have shown that with the help of growth hormone it is possible to initiate the regeneration of the thymus gland.