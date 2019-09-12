BSP Backed Manolova as Mayor of Sofia

Politics | September 12, 2019, Thursday // 11:17| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: BSP Backed Manolova as Mayor of Sofia novinite.bg

The BSP Sofia Organization backed Maya Manolova's candidature for mayor of Sofia. It was voted in favour by 142 of the delegates. 

In addition to the former Ombudsman, there are 17 other mayor names to be discussed by the Left. It is unofficially known that BSP is behind Manolova's candidature. The  hopes are that in the second round she will unite both the left-wing voters and the city-right.

The Socialists chose Kaloyan Pargov as the leader of their list for municipal councillors in Sofia.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Maya Manolova, BSP, Mayor of Sofia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria