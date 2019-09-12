The US Postpones a Planned $ 250 Billion Increase in Customs Duties on Chinese Goods for October 15

The US will postpone its planned $ 250 billion increase in customs duties on imported goods from China to October 15th, US President Donald Trump said in a tweet, France's press and DPA reported.

Initially, it was planned that tariffs on these goods would be raised from 25% to 30% from October 1st. The decision was made at the request of Chinese Deputy Prime Minister and in connection with the fact that October 1st this year, will mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, Trump explained.

Earlier yesterday, China announced that it would exempt, 16 types of US goods from the additional duties, up to 25 percent. The announcement looks plausible to Trump, who described it as a "good move," DPA notes.