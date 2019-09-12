The Construction of a 5G Network in Bulgaria Is Approved

Society | September 12, 2019, Thursday // 10:41| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Construction of a 5G Network in Bulgaria Is Approved www.pixabay.com

Radio frequency spectrum will be released in order for the building of 5G networks to start. This envisages the government decision adopted today to amend the National Spectrum Allocation Plan.

This creates the conditions for action by the Communications Regulation Commission to organize the activity of providing operators with the 700 MHz band and the 24.25-27.5 GHz band required to build 5G networks.

They should ensure a high speed of data exchange with full coverage of the country by territory, not just by population.

The amendments made are in accordance with the National Roadmap for the fulfilment of the Republic of Bulgaria's obligations under Decision (EU) 2017/899 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 17 May 2017 on the use of the band 470-790 MHz in the Union, the message states.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: 5G, 5G network, frequency spectrum, Communications Regulation Commission (CRC)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria