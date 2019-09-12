Minister of Labor and Social Policy: Pensions Will Increase by at Least 6% Next Year

Pensions will increase by at least 6% from July 1, 2020. This was announced by Social Minister Biser Petkov.

"The growth of the average social insurance income reported by the NSSI gives a rise to an increase in the forecast that is set within the three-year budgetary framework and our expectations, without being able to say a specific figure, is that the pace of pension updates from 1 July will it will be higher than expected and will be above 6%, " the minister explained, quoted by 24 Hours. However, he specified that the exact percentage would become clear later.

"There is predictability and clarity in the pace of minimum wage growth under this management mandate. Next year it should be BGN 610. Trade unions always demand higher minimum wage increases, and employers' organizations believe that they should not increase. This debate will continue until we have clarity on the factors, on which the minimum wage depends and how it should be determined, "Petkov further explained.

He said better conditions and payment for foster parents should also be provided. "2000 children are placed in foster care. This work is specific and is a 24-hour job, ”the social minister commented on the requests of foster parents for the introduction of a special contract for the provision of foster care. They insist on regulating their work in a way that guarantees their social and social security rights.