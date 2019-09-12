The Best Universities in the World Ranking Published

A large-scale survey showed the latest ranking of the best universities in the world, according to the BBC and BGNES.

Universities in the United States dominate the ranking once again, with 7 of the first 10 higher education institutions located there. However, for the fourth consecutive year, the British University Oxford ranks first.

The California Institute of Technology is ranked second after Oxford and third is Cambridge University, the third-largest British institution.

As a trend, it is noted that universities in Asia are climbing the ranking, especially universities in Japan and China.

Some of the most progressive universities in the ranking are those in Iran.

The ranking takes into account characteristics such as the quality of teaching, the volume and reputation of the research done, the frequency of citations to research in scholarly work and the international links of universities.

The ranking includes 1,300 universities in 92 countries. Of the Bulgarian ones, only Sofia University is on the list. It is not ranked on a specific place, because every university after the 1000th position is marked as 1001+ .