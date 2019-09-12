The Best Universities in the World Ranking Published

Society » EDUCATION | September 12, 2019, Thursday // 10:26| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Best Universities in the World Ranking Published www.pixabay.com

A large-scale survey showed the latest ranking of the best universities in the world, according to the BBC and BGNES.

Universities in the United States dominate the ranking once again, with 7 of the first 10 higher education institutions located there. However, for the fourth consecutive year, the British University Oxford ranks first.

The California Institute of Technology is ranked second after Oxford and third is Cambridge University, the third-largest British institution.

As a trend, it is noted that universities in Asia are climbing the ranking, especially universities in Japan and China.

Some of the most progressive universities in the ranking are those in Iran.

The ranking takes into account characteristics such as the quality of teaching, the volume and reputation of the research done, the frequency of citations to research in scholarly work and the international links of universities.

The ranking includes 1,300 universities in 92 countries. Of the Bulgarian ones, only Sofia University is on the list. It is not ranked on a specific place, because every university after the 1000th position is marked as 1001+ .

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: best universities, university, Sofia University, ranking, Oxford, Caltech
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria