BSP Backed Manolova as Mayor of Sofia

The BSP Sofia Organization backed Maya Manolova's candidature for mayor of Sofia. It was voted in favour by 142 of the delegates.

In addition to the former Ombudsman, there are 17 other mayor names to be discussed by the Left. It is unofficially known that BSP is behind Manolova's candidature. The hopes are that in the second round she will unite both the left-wing voters and the city-right.

The Socialists chose Kaloyan Pargov as the leader of their list for municipal councillors in Sofia.