Food and Drug Shortages - the Worst Case Scenario For Brexit Without a Deal

Food and drug shortages, as well as riots - this, according to a British government report, is the worst case scenario for Brexit without a deal. The ''Yellow Hammer'' file was first published in the British Sunday Times in early August, and after the insistence of the opposition, the ruling made the entire document public.

Price of necessities, lack of food diversity, expensive imported goods, if any - the ''Yellow Hammer'' file describes the situation in the UK if it comes to Brexit without a deal.

According to a government document, in the absence of an agreement between London and Brussels, the British are at risk of losing access to some medicines. Trucks crossing the English Channel are expected to wait for miles in queues, sometimes for days, and traffic chaos is not ruled out.

Part of the document was published by the British media a month ago, but the Boris Johnson government reassures that while this is a possible scenario, it is not the only one.

However, skeptics are of the opinion that if goods prices go up, the poorest Britons will be hit, mass riots in the country will follow, and the gray sector will flourish.

EU leaders meet in Brussels on 17 and 18 October. Then it must be made clear and whether it will reach a divorce agreement or leave London without a deal.