Mostly Sunny Weather Today, with Temperatures Between 25C and 30C

It will be mostly sunny today, with some increase in clouds, more considerable over central and eastern Bulgaria, where scattered showers are expected, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.
There will be light to moderate northeast wind. Maximum temperatures between 25C and 30C.
The atmospheric pressure will be higher than the average for the month; during the day it will stay almost unchanged.
