Mostly Sunny Weather Today, with Temperatures Between 25C and 30C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 12, 2019, Thursday // 07:51| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny Weather Today, with Temperatures Between 25C and 30C

It will be mostly sunny today, with some increase in clouds, more considerable over central and eastern Bulgaria, where scattered showers are expected, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.

There will be light to moderate northeast wind. Maximum temperatures between 25C and 30C.

The atmospheric pressure will be higher than the average for the month; during the day it will stay almost unchanged.

 

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NIMH, weather, Bulgaria, sunny
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria