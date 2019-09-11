Mezdra-Botevgrad Road is Modernized with BGN 420 million From the Toll System

The section will be with two lanes in each direction.



Nearly BGN 420 million of toll revenues will finance the modernization of the road between Mezdra and Botevgrad.

The project will be the first to implement a new payment scheme, the government press service said.

The route will follow the existing road as it develops into new terrain in the sections, bypassing the villages of Lyuti dol, Tipchenitsa, Novachene and Skravena in order to reduce the impact of noise and harmful emissions from heavy transit traffic on the residents of the settlements.

A number of facilities will be constructed and repaired - above the Mezdra - Sofia railway line, bridges over the Iskar, Malata, Kalnitsa, Bebresh, Rudarka rivers, as well as a road junction at the village of Novachene.

Two tunnels with lengths of 490 m and 340 m respectively will be constructed at the bypass of Lyuti dol.

The Vidin - Botevgrad direction with a total length of 167 km is a priority project in the investment program of the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works and the Road Infrastructure Agency until 2022.