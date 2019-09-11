PM Borissov Met with Greece's Foreign Minister

They both believe that there are excellent bilateral relations between the two countries.



Prime Minister Boyko Borissov meets with Greek Foreign Minister Nikolaos Dendias.

"We are strategic partners with Greece. The four-party format of talks between Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Serbia works very well, especially in the implementation of infrastructure projects. " This was stated by the Prime Minister at the beginning of the meeting with Dendias.

During the conversation, Borissov stressed the importance of accelerating the implementation of the gas interconnector between Bulgaria and Greece, which is a priority for our country. "This is important for diversification. We have already fully secured the financing of the Bulgaria-Greece interconnector. The capacity is 3 to 5 billion cubic meters of gas'', the Prime Minister added.

During the meeting, the desire of Bulgaria and Greece to continue the implementation of other infrastructure and energy projects that would be of interest to both countries was declared.

The meeting also highlighted the great potential in tourism that the two countries have been developing in recent years, with Prime Minister Borissov stressing the importance of the Struma highway for connectivity with our southern neighbor.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and Greek Minister Nikos Dendias agreed that there are excellent bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Greece that will continue to be promoted in all areas of mutual interest.

During the meeting, it was pointed out that economic cooperation remains a priority in the bilateral partnership, and both parties support any initiative that would help to strengthen trade and economic ties.