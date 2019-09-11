Greece Supports Bulgaria For Schengen

Athens supports Bulgaria's entry into Schengen, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said after meeting with his Bulgarian counterpart, Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva.

"Greece is a pillar of stability and cooperation in the Balkans and supports the EU's enlargement policy and promotes the European perspective for the Western Balkans, provided that they are eligible. We also pay great attention to compliance with the Prespa Agreement'', the Greek foreign minister said.