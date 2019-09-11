The US Will Support Bulgaria’s Efforts in its Attempts to Defend its Sovereignty
We are aware of the investigation by Bulgarian law enforcement into an alleged case of espionage. The United States fully supports Bulgaria’s efforts to defend its sovereignty from malign influence, the statement of the US Embassy in Sofia in connection with the interrogation of the Secretary of the Rossophiles Movement Yuriy Borissov and the charges pressed against the Chairman of the movement Nikolay Malinov reads.
Several hours before the statement of the US Embassy, Bulgaria’s Prosecutor General Sotir Tsatsarov had announced that this country’s Prosecutors Office was investigating an alleged case of espionage and a crime against the republic, BNR reported.
