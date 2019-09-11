China Exempts 16 Types of US Goods from Additional Duties
China has decided to release 16 types of US goods from additional duties, authorities said.
The products include whey and fishmeal used for animal nutrition, and some lubricants, Reuters said, citing a statement from the Chinese Treasury.
The measure will enter into force on September 17 and will be valid for one year - until September 16, 2020, BTA informs.
The items in the two lists posted on the ministry's website will not be subject to the additional duties imposed by China on US goods "as countermeasures to measures under section 301 of the US Commerce Act," the Chinese agency said.
