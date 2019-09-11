NSSI: BGN 974.05 Is the Average Insured Income for the Country in July 2019

Bulgaria: NSSI: BGN 974.05 Is the Average Insured Income for the Country in July 2019

The average social insured income for the country for July 2019 is BGN 974.05, the NSSI announced.

The average monthly insurance income for the country for the last year is 945,00 BGN.

The determined average monthly social security income for the country for the indicated period serves in calculating the amount of newly granted pensions in August this year.

