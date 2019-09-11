Bulgaria - One of the Most Favourable Countries as a Cost of Living for Working Foreigners

Bulgaria holds the first position in terms of cost of living, according to the foreigners who settled in the country. This became clear from the latest Expat Insider 2019 survey for the sixth consecutive year. It examines which are the best and worst countries for working and living for people from other countries

The survey involved a total of 20,259 respondents from 182 different nationalities, and the results are based on an assessment of 6 key indicators - quality of life, ease of establishment, work abroad, family life, personal finances and cost of living.

Bulgaria ranks 11th in the overall ranking of all 64 countries included in the survey, and first, those of the Balkan Peninsula, moving up 10 places ahead of last year's ranking of 21- in place. Taiwan, Vietnam and Portugal occupy the leading positions, but the most attractive are Germany, the United States, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, where three out of ten respondents live. Last in the ranking are Nigeria, Italy and Kuwait.

Most expatriates in Bulgaria say they would recommend the country to their loved ones, they found friends locally very easily and helped them feel at home. 87% of them agree that their household incomes are more than enough to cover their daily expenses, and personal finances are one of their main reasons for moving to Bulgaria.

32% of respondents said they were likely to stay forever in their country of residence, and their biggest concerns about moving were the language barrier, distance from home and family, and a high standard of living.

The full survey can be seen here.