Rating Downfall: Only 27% of Americans Fully Support Trump

September 11, 2019, Wednesday
The US president's rating has dropped significantly, RIA Novosti reports. Only 38% of Americans approve of the president's job, according to a BBC television poll and the Washington Post.

Trump receives full approval from only 27% of his fellow citizens, and another 11% partially approve of his work. The same opinion poll in July showed 44% approval.

The decline is cited by mounting concerns that the US economy will be in a state of recession, as well as a trade war with China that most Americans do not approve.

