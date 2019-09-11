Saving the Planet Will Cost 1.8 Trillion Dollars

Investing $ 1.8 trillion over the next decade - in climate change adaptation measures - could bring in net benefits worth more than $ 7 trillion. These are the conclusions of a global cost-benefit analysis, outlining five strategies for adapting the world to climate change.

The analysis was carried out by the Global Adaptation Commission - a group of 34 leaders in politics, business and science. They argue that the world must urgently become more resilient to climate change.

The commission, led by former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, World Bank Executive Director Kristalina Georgieva and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, argues that it is an urgent moral obligation for wealthier countries to invest in adaptation measures that will benefit to the world.

The report said that those most affected by climate change "did the least to solve the problem - turning adaptation into a human imperative."

There are five things the world needs to invest in the next decade:

Warning systems: In particular for vulnerable island and coastal communities, early storm warnings, high tides and other extreme climatic conditions can save lives. Better weather monitoring and a simple application for Cook Islands fishing communities, for example, will allow them to plan according to maritime conditions

Infrastructure: Build better roads, buildings and bridges to meet the changing climate. A project in New York aims to paint white roofs - a strategy to reflect the heat of cooling buildings and neighbourhoods.

Improving land-based agriculture: Something as simple as helping farmers move to more drought-resistant varieties of coffee, can protect livelihoods and prevent hunger

Mangrove Forest Restoration and Protection: Underwater mangroves protect about 18 million people from floods, but they are destroyed through development programs. Recovery projects could protect vulnerable communities from storms and increase fishing productivity.

Water: Protecting your water supply and ensuring that water is not wasted - will be vital in a changing climate.

Each of these investments, according to the commission, would contribute to what it described as a "triple dividend" - avoiding future losses, generating positive economic profits through innovation and delivering social and environmental benefits

"This is an international problem that can only be solved through cooperation across borders and around the world. It is becoming increasingly clear that in many parts of the world our climate has already changed and we need to adapt to it. "

The report calls for "revolutions" in understanding, planning and financing - "to ensure that climate impacts, risks and decisions are integrated into decision-making at all levels." The report will be discussed at the UN Climate Summit in September.