People below the average height are more likely to be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, according to a study cited by France Press and BTA.

The 10 cm height increase is an average of 41% less risk of diabetes for men and 33% less risk for women. The study also considered other factors such as age, lifestyle, educational qualifications and waist circumference.

The survey included 3,000 Germans between the ages of 35 and 65, selected from 27,000 participants in a large-scale health study. It is an observational study that uses statistics but does not find a cause and a cause-effect relationship.

The conclusions are more categorical for participants with "normal weight", where 10 cm hight growth is associated with 86% less risk of diabetes for men and 67% less risk for women.

This may be due to a lower level of fat in the liver and a better cardio-metabolic profile, the researchers explained. The results of the study were published in Diabetologia.