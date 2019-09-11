Age Restriction and a Moped Driver Licence in order to Ride an Electric Scooter?

Society | September 11, 2019, Wednesday // 09:20| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Age Restriction and a Moped Driver Licence in order to Ride an Electric Scooter? www.pixabay.com

A prohibition for the people to ride an electric scooter  unless they have a moped licence is on its way. The authorities are pushing for this change. The reason - the number of vehicle incidents is increasing. People moving with electric scooters said they often witnessed incidents. Bogdan Milchev from the Road Safety Institute said there were 11 such cases in the past week alone, NOVA TV reported.

Therefore, the authorities are in a hurry to put a regulation for the electric scooters. They urge the drivers to have a moped driver's license, be 16 years of age and will not be allowed to drive with more than 25 km / h.

Traffic police have already begun testing whether their cameras can detect electric scooters for speeding. The reason - if they can't, there will be no option to control whether the drivers violate the 25 mph limit.

Until all the rules are clarified including how the penalties will be imposed, electric scooters drivers insist on not to be fined.

The fine will be BGN 50. 

By the end of the year it is expected that the electric scooter’s regulation bill will come into force.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: moped driver licence, age restriction, speed limit, traffic police, electric scooters
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria