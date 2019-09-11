Age Restriction and a Moped Driver Licence in order to Ride an Electric Scooter?

A prohibition for the people to ride an electric scooter unless they have a moped licence is on its way. The authorities are pushing for this change. The reason - the number of vehicle incidents is increasing. People moving with electric scooters said they often witnessed incidents. Bogdan Milchev from the Road Safety Institute said there were 11 such cases in the past week alone, NOVA TV reported.

Therefore, the authorities are in a hurry to put a regulation for the electric scooters. They urge the drivers to have a moped driver's license, be 16 years of age and will not be allowed to drive with more than 25 km / h.

Traffic police have already begun testing whether their cameras can detect electric scooters for speeding. The reason - if they can't, there will be no option to control whether the drivers violate the 25 mph limit.

Until all the rules are clarified including how the penalties will be imposed, electric scooters drivers insist on not to be fined.

The fine will be BGN 50.

By the end of the year it is expected that the electric scooter’s regulation bill will come into force.