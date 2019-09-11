A 5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Registered Off the Coast of the Philippines

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 11, 2019, Wednesday // 09:11| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: A 5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Registered Off the Coast of the Philippines www.pixabay.com

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake was registered off the coast of the Philippines, BTA reported, citing the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre. There are no reports of casualties and destruction so far.

The epicentre was 365 kilometres west of Davao City with a population of 1.2 million people. The depth of the quake was 40 kilometres.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Earthquake, Phillippines
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria