A 5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Registered Off the Coast of the Philippines
Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 11, 2019, Wednesday // 09:11| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
A 5.6-magnitude earthquake was registered off the coast of the Philippines, BTA reported, citing the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre. There are no reports of casualties and destruction so far.
The epicentre was 365 kilometres west of Davao City with a population of 1.2 million people. The depth of the quake was 40 kilometres.
