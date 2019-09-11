BSP to Decide whether to Support Maya Manolova as Mayor of Sofia

BSP decides whether to support Maya Manolova as mayor of Sofia. The party's city organization is expected to discuss and adopt the organization's election platform for the local elections.

By now, it is clear that most party structures are lending their support to Manolova. She herself was promoted by the Initiative Committee after resigning as Ombudsman. The list of BSP for Bulgaria municipal councillors will also be arranged.

