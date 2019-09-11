BSP to Decide whether to Support Maya Manolova as Mayor of Sofia
Politics | September 11, 2019, Wednesday // 09:07| Views: | Comments: 0
novinite.bg
Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
BSP decides whether to support Maya Manolova as mayor of Sofia. The party's city organization is expected to discuss and adopt the organization's election platform for the local elections.
By now, it is clear that most party structures are lending their support to Manolova. She herself was promoted by the Initiative Committee after resigning as Ombudsman. The list of BSP for Bulgaria municipal councillors will also be arranged.
- » The US Will Support Bulgaria’s Efforts in its Attempts to Defend its Sovereignty
- » Deputy Foreign Minister Emilia Kraleva Was Relieved of Her Post in order to Accept a Position in the UN Office
- » National Protest of the Healthcare Professionals
- » The Greek Foreign Minister Will Visit Bulgaria
- » MPs Will Adopt Measures to Protect Personal Data
- » Mariya Gabriel Nominated to be European Commissioner For Innovation and Youth