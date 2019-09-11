Deputy Foreign Minister Emilia Kraleva Was Relieved of Her Post in order to Accept a Position in the UN Office
September 11, 2019
Emilia Kraleva was relieved of her post as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs by order of the Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.
Tomorrow, Kraleva will assume the post of Permanent Representative of the Republic of Bulgaria to the UN Office, the OSCE negotiations and forums and international organizations in Vienna.
