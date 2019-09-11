Electric Vehicles Will be Displayed at the Frankfurt Motor Show

The Frankfurt trade show, which opens this week, is being shown mostly cars with batteries. Asian manufacturers refused to participate, as did Tesla, Ferrari and Fiat. The Volkswagen Group has shown a new logo and models that start a new era -  electrical counting

Volkswagen gives full gas to the future. Starting next spring, the ID 3 electric car will be available in its base version for € 30,000. The series production begins in November in Zwickau, the city that gave the legendary Trabant to the world before the fall of the Berlin Wall. Climate change and public debate have put automakers under pressure.

Herbert Dees, CEO of the Volkswagen Group: The time has come when the electric car will be the solution for many customers. The new ID 3 is a good example of this - the size of a VW golf  and space for five people.

The Wolfsburg Group manufactures its cars in 119 factories around the world. He is still silent on the site of the planned new plant. Bulgaria continues to compete with Turkey. At the Frankfurt Motor Show, the topic of electromobility is ubiquitous. Opel, with its Corsa E, will also launch a battery-powered car in the same price segment.

At this stage, electric cars are exotic to the German market. For the first half of this year, only 1.7% of all new cars were registered.

