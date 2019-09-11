The Greek Foreign Minister Will Visit Bulgaria
Greek MFA
President Rumen Radev will receive Greek Foreign Minister Nikolaos Dendias. Earlier in the day, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva would speak with her colleague.
After the four-eye meeting, plenary talks will take place between the two delegations.
Greece is among the five most significant investors in Bulgaria. In the first quarter of 2019, trade between the two countries grew by 6.8% compared to the same period last year, reaching EUR 817 million.
