MPs Will Adopt Measures to Protect Personal Data

Bulgaria: MPs Will Adopt Measures to Protect Personal Data

MPs are expected today to ratify the Protocol amending the Convention on the Protection of Individuals with regard to the Processing of Personal Data.

The Protocol was finally approved during the 128th Session of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in May 2018. Special protection is provided for certain categories of personal data - genetic and biometric.

Personal data relating to crime, criminal proceedings and convictions will also be protected. The Protocol also prescribes the preservation of data revealing information about racial or ethnic origin or political views.

