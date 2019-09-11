Sunny Weather Today and Temperatures From 25C to 30C
It will be mostly sunny today, with scattered high clouds, meteorologist Martin Slavchev of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.
Another (almost) rain-free day, with light to moderate wind from the east-northeast and temperatures between 25C and 30C.
Atmospheric pressure will rise slightly and will be a little higher than the average for the month.
