Sunny Weather Today and Temperatures From 25C to 30C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 11, 2019, Wednesday // 07:49| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Sunny Weather Today and Temperatures From 25C to 30C

It will be mostly sunny today, with scattered high clouds, meteorologist Martin Slavchev of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.

Another (almost) rain-free day, with light to moderate wind from the east-northeast and temperatures between 25C and 30C.

Atmospheric pressure will rise slightly and will be a little higher than the average for the month.

 

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NIMH, weather, Bulgaria, NIMH
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria