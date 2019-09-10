North Korea Fired Two Unidentified Projectiles Once Again

World | September 10, 2019, Tuesday // 19:01| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: North Korea Fired Two Unidentified Projectiles Once Again www.pixabay.com

North Korea launches "two unidentified shells" at sea, South Korean agency Yonhap said at a time when Pyongyang offered to resume talks with Washington, France-based BTA reported.

North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles on Tuesday morning from South Pyongan province toward the east, Yonhap news agency reported citing South Korea’s Joint “We have willingness to sit with the U.S. side for comprehensive discussions of the issues we have so far taken up at the time and place to be agreed late in September,” Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said in the statement, which was carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: North Korea, unidentified projectiles, talks, US
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria