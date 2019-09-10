North Korea Fired Two Unidentified Projectiles Once Again

North Korea launches "two unidentified shells" at sea, South Korean agency Yonhap said at a time when Pyongyang offered to resume talks with Washington, France-based BTA reported.

North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles on Tuesday morning from South Pyongan province toward the east, Yonhap news agency reported citing South Korea’s Joint “We have willingness to sit with the U.S. side for comprehensive discussions of the issues we have so far taken up at the time and place to be agreed late in September,” Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said in the statement, which was carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.