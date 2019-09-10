Erdogan: Turkey Cannot Cope with a New Wave of Syrian Migrants

World | September 10, 2019, Tuesday // 18:36| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Erdogan: Turkey Cannot Cope with a New Wave of Syrian Migrants www.pixabay.com

Turkey cannot handle a new wave of migrants from northern Syria. This was stated today by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, quoted by Reuters.

He stressed that Ankara and Washington should establish a "security zone" in the region as soon as possible.

NATO allies have agreed to create a security zone in northeastern Syria along Turkey's southern border and to clear the area from Syrian Kurdish fighters.

On Sunday, Turkish and Syrian troops conducted their first joint ground patrol operation in the area. Late last week, the Turkish president accused Europe of failing to fulfil its commitment to pay the agreed sum of 3 billion euros for the detention of refugees in Turkey. Erdogan has threatened to open the borders and let them go to the old continent if payments continue to be delayed.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Syria, migrants, turkey, Recep Erdogan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria