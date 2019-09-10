Thousands of Acres of Forests Are Burning in Australia
Hundreds have been evacuated due to major fires in Australia. Thousands of acres are burning, and in many places the fire is completely out of control, despite the attempts for its extinguishment. The federal government has sent planes to assist ground teams.
In Queensland alone, 84 private properties have been destroyed. More than 400 people are in evacuation centres organized by the authorities.
Police and fire officials said they suspected arson. However, an investigation is underway into who the perpetrator is and what his purpose was.
According to forecasters, wildfires in the southern hemisphere started unusually early this year. Climate change is one of the reasons for this.
