The Bulgarian Premiere of SOMEONE FROM HOME Will Take Place on September 15 at the Kino Cabana

"Someone from home" raises the question of belonging; he or she also has the opportunity to burst expectations. Through the study of cultural heritage, tradition and history, this question, this possibility, enters into the final performances of "Someone from home" in Austria, Serbia, Romania and Bulgaria. They take up the traditional form of dance evenings, but also try to discover new ways of participation or to open up rigid rules. With the form of the dance evening one is already beyond pure movements and cultural practice, since the dance evenings had an important social function for the Danube Swabians, they functioned as places of the exchange, as marriage exchanges and were central in the emergence of family structures. The traditional folk dance and the social forms are not taken in the performances alone, but lit from the perspective of contemporary dance, performance and modern societies, started a critical conversation. This results in a mix of performance, public workshop and discussions as well as summer ball with live music as well as by Ivan Shopov and Nikolic Ljubomir / AnSe specially composed.

Free entrance!

“Someone from home” is a multi-part Danube Swabian culture and research project, embedded in an open / informal and participatory framework. The project was designed in a performative-documentary style and covers the history and popular culture of the Danube Swabians. Silke Grabinger, whose ancestors escaped from her homeland, the Banat, after World War II, also examines her family history. The aim is to involve the visitors in the overall project and to facilitate a new reading of popular culture (s). However, the understanding of the social fabric and the historical conditions in which this popular culture was embedded and how it is reflected in today's society are also relevant. Dance evenings were places of exchange and thus an important element of living together.

In this project, they become a place of exploration of history and minority historical narratives. During the Second World War, German-speaking Banat residents participated in part in the crimes of the Nazi regime. The Danube Swabians were collectively expelled at the end of the war and found themselves as strangers in refugee camps in Austria and Germany. Places of historical significance are artistically integrated. This project will be implemented at European level together with the countries of Serbia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria. "ANO" and "Ano of Dahom" are the first two parts of this project.

The project is a co-production between Derida Dance Center / Art Link Foundation; SILKFlueggedancecompagnie; SILK Cie.; Skc Novi Sad and Teatrul Maghiar de Stat Csiky Gergely Timisoara. The project is supported by the Sofia Municipality, Kultur Stadt Linz, Kultur Land Oberösterreich, Bundeskanzleramt and Creative Europe - Cultural Sub-programs (2014-2020) - "Support for European Cooperation Projects related to the European Year of Cultural Heritage 2018" with the countries of Serbia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria.