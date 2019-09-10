Maria Gabriel Opens the Fourth Edition of the Digital Life and Design Conference in Brussels

Bulgarian Commissioner opens the fourth edition of the Digital Life and Design Conference in Brussels.



Bulgarian Commissioner Maria Gabriel opened the fourth edition of the Digital Life and Design Conference in Brussels. With over 300 participants - leaders, digital entrepreneurs, politicians, financiers, journalists and academia - she outlined what has been achieved so far in the digital field, outlining major challenges. Maria Gabriel outlined some of the achievements in the digital sector.

"We have ensured the free movement of impersonal data, simplified VAT rules and taken measures to improve the business environment and transparency. We have removed EU roaming and unfair geographical blocking. With the WiFi4EU initiative, involving over 3400 municipalities, Europe has become closer to citizens. Investors in the digital sector will continue to grow through the new Digital Europe, Horizon Europe and Connecting Europe Facility, "said the commissioner for digital economy and society.

In his debate with the participants, the Bulgarian Commissioner raised the issue of the next steps towards digital transformation. According to her, this is only possible if Europe invests in its talents and technology development.

"At the heart of this future success must be a common European approach, centered on man. We need to improve the rules on the responsibility and security of digital platforms, services and products. It is critically important for citizens to know how, where and why their data is collected, used and transferred'', said Maria Gabriel.

She said that investment in technology requires that we focus on artificial intelligence and data.

"Artificial intelligence and big data sets must mean better healthcare, better agriculture, better management of energy resources. We also have to answer the difficult questions that artificial intelligence development raises "- such as the impact on the labor market'', the commissioner noted.

She drew attention to the joint work at European, national and local level and the importance of small and medium-sized enterprises.

"We have mobilized EUR 3 billion from Horizon 2020 for the period 2018-2020. We support SMEs because their success depends on their access to key resources such as skills, finance and networking. Digital innovation hubs help drive digital innovation in business. About 250 are innovative hubs right now and we want to see them in every region of the Union'', she said.

Last but not least, Maria Gabriel emphasized the importance of cooperation with international partners, focusing on the Western Balkans.

"Together with the Western Balkan countries, we have achieved very important results - such as the signing of the new regional roaming agreement. It has significantly reduced prices for consumers in the region and opened up the prospect of introduction in 2021 at prices like in the European Union. The countries of the Western Balkans are taking part in important European initiatives such as European Coding Week, and we work with them in areas such as cybersecurity, supercomputers, enhanced connectivity and digital hubs. "

In conclusion, the Bulgarian Commissioner emphasized that people and their interests are at the heart of the effort.

This is a way for European citizens, but also people around the world, to benefit from the growth and prosperity that the new digital age offers.