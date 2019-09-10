Scientists Discovered a Cure for AIDS

A class of compounds that break down the molecules of the HIV virus has been identified.



A cure for AIDS has been discovered. A multinational team of scientists claims to have discovered a class of compounds that break down HIV virus molecules and make them inactive, according to the BGNES.

According to a press release from South Ural State University (SUSU), the mechanism reveals a whole class of compounds that can be used to treat a variety of ailments, including cancer and HIV.

"The significance of this finding is that the same drugs can be used for different types of diseases," the release said.

Professor Oleg Rakitin, one of the team scientists, explains that the compounds in question facilitate the removal of the zinc atom from the molecule of the HIV virus, rendering it inactive.

"From the outset, we considered the anticancer effect of this class of medicines to be our priority. But all of a sudden, these compounds show high and selective activity against the immunodeficiency virus'', Rakitin said.

Scientists point out that this effect has been discovered for the first time and that research will continue to determine what other diseases of a similar nature can be treated.

The HIV virus facilitates the progressive failure of the human immune system, allowing other diseases to flourish in the infected body. The average life expectancy of an infected person is 9 to 11 years, according to UNAIDS. According to the agency, 37.9 million people are currently living with HIV, with 1.7 million newly infected in 2018. New infections have been declining since 1998 and AIDS-related mortality has been declining since 2004. UNAIDS is seeking to eradicate the disease fully by 2030