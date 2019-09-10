Industrial Production Index Rose by 0.8% as Compared to June 2019

According to the preliminary data in July 2019 the Industrial Production Index , seasonally adjusted , rose by 0.8% as compared to June 2019, reported the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

In July 2019 the working day adjusted Industrial Production Index fell by 0.9% in comparison with the same month of 2018.

In July 2019 as compared to June 2019, the seasonally adjusted Industrial Production Index increased in the mining and quarrying industry by 6.9% and in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 1.4%, while the production went down in the manufacturing by 0.1%.

The most significant production decreases in the manufacturing were registered in the repair and installation of machinery and equipment by 12.5%, in the manufacture of textiles by 6.6%, in the manufacture of leather and related products by 5.4%. Major increases were seen in the manufacture of tobacco products by 39.8%, in the other manufacturing by 11.9%, in the manufacture of other transport equipment by 11.2%, in the manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations by 7.1%.

On annual basis in July 2019 Industrial Production Index calculated from working day adjusted data fell in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 2.4% and in the manufacturing by 1.1%, while the production rose in the mining and quarrying industry by 4.4%.

In the manufacturing, the more considerable decreases compared to the same month of the previous year were registered in the manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment by 19.2%, in the manufacture of wearing apparel by 8.4%, in the manufacture of textiles by 6.9%, in the manufacture of basic metals by 5.1%. Important increases were seen in the other manufacturing by 29.5%, in the manufacture of other transport equipment by 25.8%, in the printing and reproduction of recorded media by 18.3%, in the manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations by 13.4%.